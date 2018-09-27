New Career Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The United Nations has advertised new positions in Iraq:
- Rehabilitation Technical Advisor, Humanity and Inclusion (HI)
- Senior Humanitarian Affairs Officer/Deputy Head of Office, OCHA – Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- Information Analyst Political Affairs, UNAMI – United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq
- UNV Programme Analyst, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Safety Manager, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Security Manager, Relief International
- Country Finance Manager, Search for Common Ground (SFCG)
- Administrative and Logistics Officer, Search for Common Ground (SFCG)
- Program Assistant, Search for Common Ground (SFCG)
- Community Liaison Officer, IOM – International Organization for Migration
(Source: UN)
