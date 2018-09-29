Iraq signs Air Transport MoU with UAE

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with its UAE counterpart.

According to a statement from Iraq’s General Establishment of Civil Aviation (GECA), the MoU will guarantee all operational and technical matters related to the field of air transport.

The Director General of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, Mr. Ali Khalil Ibrahim, said:

“We look forward to further cooperation and coordination between the two countries in terms of the air transport sector, including increasing the number of flights to Dubai and Sharjah.

“During the meeting, it was agreed to facilitate the granting of entry visas to travelers from both countries through the provision of facilities, which will enhance the joint working ties between the two countries.“

(Source: Iraqi General Establishment of Civil Aviation)