Oil Production Resumes at Qayara

By John Lee.

Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi [Allibi, Luiebi] has announced the resumption of production at Qayara oil field in Nineveh province.

The field has been rehabilitated following its destruction by the Islamic State group (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh).

It is currently producing 30,000 barrels of oil per day, with a plan to increase to 60,000 bpd by the end of the year.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

(Picture: Crude oil running through the streets of Qayara following damage caused by Daesh. Credit: UNICEF)