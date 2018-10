By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Transport has that the ferry between Al-Ashar Quay on the banks of the Shatt al-Arab in Basra and the Iranian port of Khorramshahr has resumed after a three-year suspension.

Forty-six passengers travelled on the first service on Saturday.



The Director of the General Company for Maritime Transport, Abdul Karim Al-Jabri, that the company owns modern boats and is dedicated to the success of the service.



(Source: Ministry of Transport)