Lawsuit Imperils Formation of Iraq National Oil Company

A coalition of Iraqi oil technocrats has filed a legal challenge against a law to re-establish the Iraq National Oil Company (INOC), which is likely to delay – if not derail – a major restructuring of the country’s oil sector.

Under the law, which took effect in April, the government has a six-month window to set up the new state company, which is supposed to take over many of the Oil Ministry’s most important powers in managing Iraq’s oil and gas resources.

More details here from Iraq Oil Report (subscription required)

(Source: Iraq Oil Report)