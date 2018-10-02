Navigate

Video: Who can solve Iraq’s Electricity Crisis?

By on 2nd October 2018 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

This week, German conglomerate Siemens announced that it’s in discussions to help rebuild and boost Iraq’s power generation infrastructure.

So, what are the challenges facing the new Iraqi government? Why can’t one of the world’s top oil producers keep the power on? Are Siemens power stations the solution to Iraq’s electricity crisis? And what will it take to rebuild Iraq’s power grid?

