Video: Who can solve Iraq’s Electricity Crisis?

This week, German conglomerate Siemens announced that it’s in discussions to help rebuild and boost Iraq’s power generation infrastructure.

So, what are the challenges facing the new Iraqi government? Why can’t one of the world’s top oil producers keep the power on? Are Siemens power stations the solution to Iraq’s electricity crisis? And what will it take to rebuild Iraq’s power grid?