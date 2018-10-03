2019 Iraqi Young Leaders Exchange Programs (IYLEP)

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad is pleased to announce that applications are currently being accepted for the 2019 Iraqi Young Leaders Exchange Program (IYLEP).

IYLEP is the U.S. Government’s premier youth exchange program in Iraq, providing Iraqi students the opportunity to live in U.S. communities for four weeks in the summer. Students sharpen their leadership and community skills and learn about American culture.

IYLEP forges bonds of understanding and friendship between American and Iraqi youth as part of the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement.

The IYLEP undergraduate program provides leadership training and classroom instruction to talented and dedicated students ages 18 – 24 from Iraq. Participants are hosted at four universities throughout the United States and programming focuses on four thematic topics.

The high school programs provide Iraqi high school students with a leadership program based in the United States for Iraqi and American teenagers’ ages 15-17. Iraqi adult mentors chaperone the high school groups.

The IYLEP program for Arabic speakers in high school is modeled on the IYLEP English program and will also include adult mentors to chaperone this of group of students ages 15 – 17. This new program caters to students who meet the same eligibility criteria for IYLEP except for the English language proficiency.

IYLEP programs are fully funded by the U.S. Department of State. Candidates are selected in a transparent and rigorous review process. There are no costs to apply to the program, attend a U.S.-sponsored information session, or to participate in the program if selected.

For more information and how to apply, please visit our website https://iq.usembassy.gov/education-culture/exchange-programs/iylep/

The deadline for applications is November 26, 2018.

(Source: U.S. Embassy in Baghdad)