By John Lee.

Former Oil Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has been named as Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate, ending months of deadlock.

Described by BBC News as “a veteran Shia Islamist politician“, Mahdi now has 30 days to form a cabinet and present it to parliament for approval.

The French-educated economist is the nominee of the two Shia-led blocs that won the most seats in May’s elections.

(Sources: BBC, Al Jazeera)