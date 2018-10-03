Video: Parliament elects Barham Salih as New President

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq’s newly elected president has chosen his prime minister and asked him to form the next government.

The new president, Barham Salih, gave the nod to former oil minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Hopefully, the selection marks the end of a five-month political deadlock after disputed elections in May, but Mahdi is seen as an independent candidate and will have to win backing from the two Shia parties that control most seats in parliament.

Political wrangling among the parties could lead to further cunctation in a process whose delays are already worrying ordinary Iraqis.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Adow reports from Baghdad.