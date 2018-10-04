Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 4th October 2018).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD676 (-3.5%) / $722 (-3.5%) (weekly change) (-16.7% and -13.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 25.7 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD8.1 bn ($6.6 mn).

ISX Company Announcements