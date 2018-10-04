Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 4th October 2018).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD676 (-3.5%) / $722 (-3.5%) (weekly change) (-16.7% and -13.6% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 25.7 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD8.1 bn ($6.6 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Mosul Bank (BMFI) will hold an AGM* on Oct. 18, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BMFI starting Oct. 15, 2018.
- AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) will resume trading on Oct. 7, 2018 due to disclosing its 2017 annual financial results.
- The following companies will be suspended from trading by the ISC starting Oct. 7, for not disclosing annual and quarterly financial reports: BASH, BWOR, BERI, MTRA, IHLI, VKHF, ITLI, IELI, IMPI, SBAG, SIGT, HTVM, HISH, IICM, IMCM, IFCM and IKHC.
- Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) resumed trading on Oct. 4, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and to distribute 3% cash dividend (IQD0.03 dividend per share, 15.8% dividend yield).
- Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) will hold an AGM* on Oct. 7, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of SBPT starting Oct. 2, 2018.
- Depositing the shares of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance (BAIB) started on Sep. 30, 2018. The bank has a capital of IQD100bn paid-in capital and has completed the listing procedures. BAIB will start trading after depositing and activating 5% of the listed shares or after 21 days of depositing the company’s shares, that is, Oct. 21, 2018.
- Cross Transaction: 24.9 bn shares of Zain Al-Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BZII) on Oct. 4 2018, which represents 9.96% of BZII capital.
No comments yet.