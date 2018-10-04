Oil Exports Revenues Rise in September

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced interim oil exports for July of 106,795,022 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.560 million barrels per day (bpd), a slight decrease from the 3.583 bpd exported in August.

These exports were entirely from the southern terminals, with no exports registered from Kirkuk via Ceyhan.

Revenues for the month were $7.913 billion at an average price of $74.091 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)