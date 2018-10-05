Navigate

EY Iraq collaborates with Morgan International

5th October 2018

EY Iraq has announced its collaboration with Morgan International – a   leading provider of international professional certification and diploma programs in the areas of accountancy, finance, human resources, marketing and logistics – to enable the provision of professional training in Iraq for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) credentials.

The collaboration will ensure a wider spread of high-level qualifications available throughout covered territories, thus enhancing the skill set of professionals within the auditing, tax consulting and other advisory services arenas – in line with the EY slogan: ‘Building a better working world’.

(Source: Press Release)

