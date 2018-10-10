Iraq’s Promising New Leadership

Iraq’s prime minister-designate, Adel Abdul Mahdi, is the kind of leader the U.S. might have hoped for: experienced, well-respected, and, by the standards of Iraqi politics, above sectarian and ethnic factionalism, according to an editorial piece from Bloomberg Opinion:

“Unfortunately, the chances that he can create a government consistent with those values remain slim.

“While Washington and its allies should wish Abdul Mahdi success and give his government all reasonable assistance, they would be wise to focus on strengthening economic, cultural and institutional relationships in Iraq without counting on the new leader’s political fortunes.”

