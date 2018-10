By John Lee.

Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Adel Abdul Mahdi has launched a website to allow Iraqis to apply for ministerial positions in his new cabinet.

According to BBC News, Mr Abdul Mahdi invited “those with expertise, specialisation and practical experience” to come forward.

Applicants have until Thursday to submit a CV and evidence they meet his conditions.

The website can be found here.

(Source: BBC News)