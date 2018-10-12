Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 11th October 2018).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD660 (-2.4%) / $705 (-2.4%) (weekly change) (-18.7% and -15.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.6 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.5 bn ($1.3 mn).

ISX Company Announcements