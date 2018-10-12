Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 11th October 2018).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD660 (-2.4%) / $705 (-2.4%) (weekly change) (-18.7% and -15.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 2.6 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.5 bn ($1.3 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) announced that it will hold its fourth annual conference on Dec. 10, 2018. Conference themes will be about the developmental dimension of monetary policy and the role of financial technology in economic development. (CBI)
- Mosul Bank (BMFI) will hold an AGM* on Oct. 18, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BMFI starting Oct. 15, 2018.
- Ashur International Bank (BASH) resumed trading on Oct. 11, 2018 due to disclosing 6M18 and 2017 annual financial results.
- Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) resumed trading on Oct. 9, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and to distribute 150% cash dividend (IQD1.50 dividend per share, 8.8% dividend yield).
- Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) resumed trading on Oct. 9, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results.
- Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) resumed trading on Oct. 8, 2018 according to ISC decision after providing answers to ISC regarding its questions about its 2017 annual report related with the following items; shipping documents account, mutual accounts, accounts receivable, projects under construction and law suits.
