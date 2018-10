By John Lee.

Russia’s Lukoil will start production at Block 10 in 2021, according to a report from Platts.

The Chinese company Bohai has started to drill the 4th well at the block in southern Iraq.

In February 2017 Lukoil announced Iraq’s largest discovery of oil for twenty years at the Eridu field in Block 10, with recoverable reserves in excess of 2.5 billion barrels of crude.

(Source: Platts)

(Picture: Seismic Survey at Block 10)