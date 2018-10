By John Lee.

Iran’s private banks have reportedly laid the groundwork for setting up a joint bank with their counterparts in Iraq.

Yahya Al-e Es’haq [Yahya Ale-Ishaq] (pictured), head of Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce, is quoted as saying that the bank would operate under the regulations of central banks of the two countries to facilitate money transfer.

(Source: Xinhua)

(Picture Credit: Tasnim, under Creative Commons licence)