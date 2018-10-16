Iraq to buy 90,000 tons of US Rice

By John Lee.

Iraq has agreed to buy 90,000 metric tons of rice from the United States.

US Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., R-Alto, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, said in a statement:

“Iraq is buying three times more rice than we requested in our letter, so I’m thrilled that this resulted in such a successful sale. A purchase of this great amount will have an immediate and strong impact on the American rice market, and this is certainly a testament to American rice producers, who grow the best rice in the world.”

Dr. Abraham said he has led several letters to Iraq over the last few years advocating for US rice, adding that the most recent success was in August when Iraq purchased 15,000 metric tons from the United States.

