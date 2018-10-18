Will Nadia Murad’s Nobel Prize help Iraqi Minorities?

By Saad Salloum for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Nadia Murad, the Iraqi Yazidi, has been awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize. This has raised the expectations and hopes of Iraqi minorities, especially Yazidis, since she is the first Iraqi to win the prize.

Iraqi political leaders welcomed the award as a tribute to the struggle of the Iraqi people against terrorism and extremism.

Iraqi President Barham Salih called Murad on Oct. 5 to congratulate her on the award. The president said the prize was a tribute to the Iraqis’ struggle and steadfastness.

Click here to read the full story.