Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 18th October 2018).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD634 (-3.8%) / $678 (-3.8%) (weekly change) (-21.6% and -18.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 148.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD55.5 bn ($45.7 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Mosul Bank (BMFI) held an AGM* on Oct. 18, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of BMFI starting Oct. 15, 2018.
- Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) resumed trading on Oct. 15, 2018 due to disclosing 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX requested AL-Sadeer Hotel (HSAD) to provide a subscription letter on the shares issued on Oct. 15, 2018 after the company’s decision to increase capital from IQD1.239 bn to IQD1.735 bn through 40% rights issue.
- The Companies’ Registrar announced on Oct. 9, 2018 that the transfer process of the management center of Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) from Baghdad to Erbil has been completed. The Companies’ Registrar requested a copy of the new adjusted contract.
- Cross Transactions: 145.9 bn shares of Zain Al-Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BZII) (on Oct. 15 and Oct. 18, 2018) which represent 58.2% of BZII capital. 300 mn shares of Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) (on Oct. 17, 2018) which represents 6% of AIPM capital.
