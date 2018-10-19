Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 18th October 2018).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD634 (-3.8%) / $678 (-3.8%) (weekly change) (-21.6% and -18.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 148.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD55.5 bn ($45.7 mn).

ISX Company Announcements