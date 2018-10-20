By Adnan Abu Zeed for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Arak distillery promotes ambitious new brand in defiance of alcohol ban

Distiller Amer ad-Doumali launched “Arak Bashiqa” in September, a new brand of the Levant’s traditional anise drink whose recipe is centered on dates.

It was a bold move in conservative Iraq, where a yet-unenforced 2016 law banned the production and trade of alcohol.

Doumali’s new brand is the product of his home distillery in the town of Bahzani in Iraq’s northern Ninaveh province.

