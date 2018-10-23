Navigate

Navigation

US firm Wins $40m Deal so supply Toyotas in Iraq

By on 23rd October 2018 in Security

TGS USA, of McLean, Virginia, USA (Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings Ltd) has been awarded a $39,543,009 firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (Iraq) contract for Toyota Land Cruisers and spare parts.

Bids were solicited via the internet with three received.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 16, 2018. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-19-D-0010).

(Source: US Dept of Defense)

Related posts:

General Dynamics Wins $93m Iraq Ammunition Contract Dyncorp Wins Contract for Aviation Maintenance US Firm wins $45m Iraq Training Deal AECOM wins $35m Iraq Contract
Tags: , , , ,
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply