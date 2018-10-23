US firm Wins $40m Deal so supply Toyotas in Iraq

TGS USA, of McLean, Virginia, USA (Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings Ltd) has been awarded a $39,543,009 firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (Iraq) contract for Toyota Land Cruisers and spare parts.

Bids were solicited via the internet with three received.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 16, 2018. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-19-D-0010).

(Source: US Dept of Defense)