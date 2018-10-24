Iraq committed to Mitigating Climate Change

Iraq is committed in its efforts to achieve climate security. Mitigation efforts, employing local and international resources, that ensure food and water security are met and are a priority for the government due to them being major effects of climate change. This was stated at the stakeholders consultation on Iraq’s nationally determined contributions to the UNFCCC stakeholders’.

In Collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Environment, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) organized a two-day workshop attended by senior-level representatives from the Ministry of Oil, Ministry of Electricity, Ministry of Trade, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of Housing, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Reconstruction and Municipalities and Baghdad Mayorality. In addition to Leading and research NGOs, including the National Center for Climate Change and the Centre of Earthquake Prediction.

Deputy Minister of Health and Environment, Dr. Jassim Al Fallahi highlighted the progress on Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) that is critical for effective follow up of the implementation of the Climate Agreement signed at the 2015 Paris Summit. Saying: “The sacrifices of the youth that had made Iraq secure today would not be allowed to go in vain. we are committed to redoubling our reconstruction efforts that are fully sustainable. Several Ministries have lined up projects that are designed to reduce emissions from their inception”. Said Mr. Al Fallahi.

UNDP Country Director a.i, Mr. Gerado Noto, said “The collaboration and partnership amongst Iraqi institutions in the development of the NDCs is a clear signal that Iraq is serious in responding to the global call of action, for addressing the cause of climate change”. Adding that: “Environment protection is core to UNDP’s development mandate. UNDP plays a strong role in forging connections between development and environmental sustainability, for achieving the sustainable development goals”.

UNDP is also engaged in supporting Iraq by implementing the first full-size Global Environment Facility GEF project on Catalyzing the Use of Solar Photovoltaic Energy in Iraq. The objective is to reduce Green House Gas emissions, by catalyzing the application of distributed solar power, to meet the energy needs of small businesses, residences, and small-town services.

(Source: UN)