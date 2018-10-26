New Iraqi Cabinet Named

During a special session in Baghdad, Iraq’s parliament approved candidates nominated by Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi for membership of the Iraq’s new Cabinet.
Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi outlined to parliament the key priorities of the new Iraqi government which include the delivery of good public services, protecting Iraq’s national security and fighting extremism, boosting economic development, the reconstruction of Iraq’s towns and cities, combating corruption, protecting minorities, empowering women, and enhancing Iraq’s international standing.
Members of the new Iraqi Cabinet are:
Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief: Adil Abd Al-Mahdi
Minister of Agriculture: Saleh al-Hassani
Minister of Communications: Naem al-Rubaie
Minister of Construction and Housing: Benkeen Rekani
Minister of Electricity: Luay al-Khatteeb
Minister of Finance: Fouad Hussein
Minister of Foreign Affairs: Mohamed Ali Alhakim
Minister of Health:Alaa al-Alwan
Minister of Labour and Social Affairs: Bassem al-Rubaie
Minister of Industry and Minerals : Saleh al-Joubouri
Minister of Oil: Thamer al-Ghadban
Minister of Trade: Mohammed Hashim
Minister of Transport: Abdullah al-Maliki
Minister of Water Resources: Jamal al-Adilee
Minster of Youth and Sports: Ahmed al-Oubaidi
Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi will present to parliament nominees for other Cabinet posts, and announce other appointments at a later date.
(Source: Iraqi Govt)
