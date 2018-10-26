New Iraqi Cabinet Named

During a special session in Baghdad, Iraq’s parliament approved candidates nominated by Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi for membership of the Iraq’s new Cabinet.

Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi outlined to parliament the key priorities of the new Iraqi government which include the delivery of good public services, protecting Iraq’s national security and fighting extremism, boosting economic development, the reconstruction of Iraq’s towns and cities, combating corruption, protecting minorities, empowering women, and enhancing Iraq’s international standing.

Members of the new Iraqi Cabinet are:

Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief: Adil Abd Al-Mahdi

Minister of Agriculture: Saleh al-Hassani

Minister of Communications: Naem al-Rubaie

Minister of Construction and Housing: Benkeen Rekani

Minister of Electricity: Luay al-Khatteeb

Minister of Finance: Fouad Hussein

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Mohamed Ali Alhakim

Minister of Health:Alaa al-Alwan

Minister of Labour and Social Affairs: Bassem al-Rubaie

Minister of Industry and Minerals : Saleh al-Joubouri

Minister of Oil: Thamer al-Ghadban

Minister of Trade: Mohammed Hashim

Minister of Transport: Abdullah al-Maliki

Minister of Water Resources: Jamal al-Adilee

Minster of Youth and Sports: Ahmed al-Oubaidi

Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi will present to parliament nominees for other Cabinet posts, and announce other appointments at a later date.

(Source: Iraqi Govt)