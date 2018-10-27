Video: Basra Water Pollution Risks Triggering Disease

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Doctors in the southern Iraqi city of Basra are worried that diseases like cholera and diarrhoea might spread through the city’s unuseable water supply.

Basra’s canals are blocked by piles of rubbish and its sanitation system has collapsed.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has warned that nearly 280,000 children could be affected by diarrhoea and rashes.

Al Jazeera‘s Rob Matheson reports: