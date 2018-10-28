Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 25th October 2018).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD648 (+2.2%) / $694 (+2.4%) (weekly change) (-20.1% and -17.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 9.1 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD7.1 bn ($5.9 mn).

ISX Company Announcements