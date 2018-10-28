Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 25th October 2018).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD648 (+2.2%) / $694 (+2.4%) (weekly change) (-20.1% and -17.0% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 9.1 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD7.1 bn ($5.9 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Tourist Village of Mosul Dam (HTVM) will hold an AGM* on Nov. 29, 2018 to discuss and approve 2013 and 2014 annual financial results. The company has been suspended from trading since Aug. 8, 2018 by an ISC decision.
- Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) will hold an AGM* on Nov. 22, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of AISP starting Nov. 19, 2018.
- Kharkh Tour Amuzement City (SKTA) will hold an AGM* on Nov. 18, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of SKTA starting Nov. 13, 2018.
- Al Janoob Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance (BJAB) will hold an AGM* on Nov. 14, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BJAB starting Nov. 11, 2018.
- Elaf Islamic Bank (BELF) will hold an AGM* on Nov. 12, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BELF starting Nov. 7, 2018.
- Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) will hold an AGM* on Nov. 8, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of BIBI starting Nov. 5, 2018.
- Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) will hold an AGM* on Nov. 7, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of HBAG starting Nov. 4, 2018.
- Ready Made Clothes (IRMC) will hold an AGM* on Nov. 5, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX will suspend trading of IRMC starting Oct. 31, 2018.
- Mosul Bank (BMFI) will resume trading on Oct. 28, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and to distribute 0.4% cash dividend (IQD0.004 dividend per share, 2.7% dividend yield). The opening price will be IQD0.15 with +/-10% change.
- Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB), having a capital of IQD100 bn, will start trading on Oct. 28, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results. The opening price will be free for the first three sessions, and then will have +/-20% price change limit.
- National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) will resume trading on Oct. 28, 2018 due to disclosing 2017 annual financial results, 3M18 and 6M18 financial results.
- Karbala Hotels (HKAR) started trading on Oct. 23, 2018 after completing the procedures of depositing the increased shares amounted at 2.5 bn shares after completing its capital increase procedures from IQD5.0 bn to IQD7.5 bn through 50% rights issue.
No comments yet.