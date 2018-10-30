Asiacell Iraq Grows Revenues

By John Lee.

Asiacell Iraq has benefitted from improvements in the security and economic situation in the country, according to its parent, the Qatari company Ooredoo.

In its results for the first nine months of 2018, the company said:

“With more areas liberated and network restoration underway, Asiacell reported a 3% increase in Revenue to QAR 3.5 billion at 9M 2018, compared to the same period last year.

“EBITDA was up 8% to QAR 1.6 billion, growing at a faster rate than revenue and reflecting good efficiency management.

“Customer base increased 6% to 13.3 million customers for the 9M 2018 period, and Asiacell received the prestigious CARE award for its excellence in customer care service.”

(Source: Ooredoo)

(Picture: Faruk Mustafa Rasool, Chairman of Asiacell)