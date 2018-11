By John Lee.

South Korea’s STX Marine Service has reportedly won a contract to restore and operate diesel-fueled electric power plants in Iraq.

According to Yonhap, the company said the US$500-million deal will see it four 900-megawatt electricity generation units over five years.

It calls for 100 South Korean engineers to be dispatched by STX, along with the hiring of 500 local workers.

The company said work started on 1st July.

(Source: Yonhap)