Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 1st November 2018).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD662 (+2.2%) / $709 (+2.2%) (weekly change) (-18.3% and -15.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.2 bn ($1.0 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) will hold a GA on Nov. 13, 2018 to discuss increasing the capital from IQD5 bn to IQD7 bn through rights issue. ISX will suspend trading of NDSA starting Nov. 8, 2018.
- Ready Made Clothes (IRMC) will hold an AGM* on Nov. 5, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results. ISX suspended trading of IRMC starting Oct. 31, 2018.
- National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) resumed trading on Oct. 28, 2018 after disclosing 2017, 3M18 and 6M18 financial results.
- Mosul Bank (BMFI) resumed trading on Oct. 28, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and to distribute 0.4% cash dividend (IQD0.004 dividend per share, 2.7% dividend yield).
- Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) having a capital of IQD100 bn started trading on Oct. 28, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results.
