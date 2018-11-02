Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 1st November 2018).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD662 (+2.2%) / $709 (+2.2%) (weekly change) (-18.3% and -15.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.2 bn ($1.0 mn).

ISX Company Announcements