Oil Exports Revenues Rise in October

By on 3rd November 2018 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced interim oil exports for October of 107,530,008 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.469 million barrels per day (bpd), a slight decrease from the 3.560 bpd exported in September.

These exports were entirely from the southern terminals, with no exports registered from Kirkuk via Ceyhan.

Revenues for the month were  $8.055 billion at an average price of $74.912 per barrel.

September export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

