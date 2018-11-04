Korean Support helps Stabilize Newly Liberated Areas

The Government of the Republic of Korea and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed partnership agreement today for USD 5M million to support stabilization and recovery in newly liberated areas in Iraq.

Korea’s contribution will be channelled through UNDP’s Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS) which finances fast-track initiatives in areas retaken from ISIL. This is Korea’s fifth contribution since 2015 to FFS.

Based on priorities identified by the Government of Iraq and local authorities, FFS helps quickly repair essential public infrastructure, boosts the capacity of local government, and provides short-term employment through public works schemes.

“Since Iraq was declared free from ISIL, significant progress across the country has been made – schools and hospitals have reopened, bridges are functioning, and water and electricity networks are up and running,” says UNDP Resident Representative for Iraq, Marta Ruedas.

“But we still have a long way to go – a number of key areas are in desperate need of stabilization efforts. We are very grateful to the Republic of Korea for this generous contribution. It comes at exactly the right time,” she adds.

H.E. the Korean Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Song Woong-Yeob, said, “The Iraqi people have achieved a great victory in the war against ISIL, and have also exerted enormous efforts to stabilize and rehabilitate the affected area by the violence of the terrorist group. As a responsible member of the international community and a close friend of Iraq, the Republic of Korea is deeply committed to supporting the stabilization and recovery efforts in Iraq, and I firmly believe that our continuing support will contribute to laying the foundation for peace and prosperity in Iraq.”

UNDP’s Funding Facility is implementing over 2,800 projects in key areas of Anbar, Salah al-Din, Diyala, Kirkuk and Ninewa.

