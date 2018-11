By John Lee.

ABB is reportedly targeting 2024 for the completion of energy projects in Iraq.

Its managing director for the Middle East, Mostafa Al Guezeri, told The National that the Swiss-Swedish company is in the planning stage for its $1.2-billion work in the country.

He added that the company was committed to spending more on Iraq by helping the country access finance, saying “Iraq is one of the most important countries for us.”

(Source: The National)