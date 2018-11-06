Navigate

US Trade Mission to Baghdad in December

By on 6th November 2018 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Business Mission to Baghdad: December 9-11, 2018

The U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce the first business mission for American companies to Baghdad since the 2018 parliamentary elections.

Delegates will have an opportunity to meet Iraqi leadership and learn about commercial and investment opportunities across a range of sectors.

Host: Andrew Peek, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, U.S. Department of State

Guest Speakers: Deputy Secretary John Sullivan; U.S. Ambassador Douglas Silliman; U.S. Chamber’s Vice President for the Middle East Steve Lutes

More details here.

(Source: US Embassy)

