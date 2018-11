By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has reportedly started repaying its debts, clearing half of what it owes to private banks and 10 percent of what it owes contractors.

According to Rudaw, the KRG will now service its remaining debts every month.

KRG finance minister Rebaz Hamlan (pictured) told the news agency that the regional government has dedicated $100 million from its oil revenues to pay contractors in the Kurdistan Region.

(Source: Rudaw)