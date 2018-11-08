Navigate

Navigation

US Advises Against attending Baghdad Int’l Fair

By on 8th November 2018 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Security

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has received a report that unspecified militia leaders have discussed plans for kidnapping U.S. citizens attending the 45th Baghdad International Fair, scheduled for November 10-19, 2018.

The militia leaders’ discussion included concealment techniques and ways of connecting the kidnappings to other entities with whom the militias possibly disagree with politically.  The Embassy has no further information regarding the timing, target, or method of any planned actions.

The Embassy goes on the advise people to avoid the Baghdad International Fair.

(Source: U.S. Embassy in Baghdad)

Related posts:

US Lawmakers Visit Baghdad, Erbil, and Mosul Finland to Reopen Embassy in Baghdad US Trade Mission to Baghdad in December Baghdad Entrepreneurs get Communal Space and Resources
Tags: , , , , ,
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply