Increased Cooperation between Iraq and Qatar

His Excellency Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has received Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman bin Jassem al-Thani Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and his accompanying delegation.

The delegation included a group of ministers and advisers. During the meeting, they have discussed boosting bilateral cooperation in various sectors, especially in the economic sector, in addition to the situation in the region.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman bin Jassem Al Thani has conveyed greetings and blessings of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani to His Excellency Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi on the occasion of the government formation and the desire of the State of Qatar to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister has confirmed that the similarities are great between the two countries and that his country is looking forward to developing these relations, noting that Iraq has emerged after its victory over terrorism stronger and much more dependent on the next phase in economic and trade cooperation in the field of energy and others.

His Excellency Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has welcomed the delegation, stressing the importance of relations between the two countries, expressing Iraq’s inspiration for expanding to other fields.

His Excellency has added that the development of the economy, investment, and job creation are priorities of our ministerial platform. Therefore, we are working for good relations with countries, facilitating investment procedures which will contribute to the development of the economy.

His Excellency has reaffirmed that Iraq is recovering and moving forward after defeating terrorism, dazzling the world. It is very important to provide the necessary investment environment to improve the country’s situation in all sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, on behalf of the Amir of Qatar, has invited His Excellency Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to visit Qatar.

The Qatari delegation has included Ali Ahmed al-Kuwari Minister of Commerce and Industry, Ahmed Bin Mohammed al-Missned advisor to the Emir of the State of Qatar for National Security, Faisal Bin Thani al-Thani Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, Khalifa al-Kuwari, Director of Qatar Development Fund.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)