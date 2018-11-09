Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 8th November 2018).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD654 (-1.3%) / $700 (-1.3%) (weekly change) (-19.4% and -16.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 32.8 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD14.8 bn ($12.2 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Production (AAHP) starting Nov. 20, 2018 due to the AGM* which will be held on Nov. 27, 2018 to discuss and approve the financial results of the ending year Mar. 31, 2018.
- Iraqi Carton Manufactories (IICM) will hold an AGM* on Nov. 15 to discuss and approve 2016 annual results. IICM has been suspended since Aug. 6, 2017 for not disclosing 2016 and 2017 annual financial results.
- Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) invited its shareholders to visit the company’s headquarter starting Nov. 11, 2018 to receive their cash dividend.
- Ready Made Clothes (IRMC) resumed trading on Nov. 8, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results and deciding to distribute 5% cash dividend (IQD0.05 dividend per share, 0.6% dividend yield) in its AGM which was held on Nov.5, 2018.
- ISX suspended trading of Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) starting Nov. 8 due to the AGM* which will be held on Nov. 13, 2018 to discuss increasing the capital from IQD5 bn to IQD7 bn through 40% rights issue.
- Metallic & Bicycles Industries (IMIB) will hold a GA on Nov. 25, 2018 to discuss the company’s investment contracts as well as electing 4 new original and alternative board members. The company has been suspended from trading since Aug. 8, 2018 for not disclosing 2017 annual financial results.
- Cross Transactions: 24.7 bn shares of Zain Al-Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BZII) on Nov. 6, 2018, which represents 9.9% of BZII capital. 3.7 bn shares of International Development Bank (BIDB) on Nov. 4, 2018, which represents 1.5% of BIDB capital.
