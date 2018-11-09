Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 8th November 2018).

Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD654 (-1.3%) / $700 (-1.3%) (weekly change) (-19.4% and -16.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 32.8 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD14.8 bn ($12.2 mn).

ISX Company Announcements