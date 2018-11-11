The Economic Perils of Youth Nostalgia for Authoritarianism

By Ahmed Tabaqchali, for 1001 Iraqi Thoughts.

The Economic Perils of Iraqi Youth’s Nostalgia for the Return of Authoritarianism

Although Iraqi youth’s nostalgia for authoritarianism in the form of a powerful presidential system as a cure to their country’s ills is understandable, the economic costs of Turkey’s increasing move toward such a system over the last few years argue otherwise, as this paper asserts.

The Turkish experience, nevertheless, provides valuable lessons for Iraq — to avoid the failures and to mirror the successes — as it reconstructs its own post-ISIS economy.

Click here to read the full article.