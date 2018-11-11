Navigate

Navigation

The Economic Perils of Youth Nostalgia for Authoritarianism

By on 11th November 2018 in Ahmed Tabaqchali, Politics

By Ahmed Tabaqchali, for 1001 Iraqi Thoughts.

The Economic Perils of Iraqi Youth’s Nostalgia for the Return of Authoritarianism

Although Iraqi youth’s nostalgia for authoritarianism in the form of a powerful presidential system as a cure to their country’s ills is understandable, the economic costs of Turkey’s increasing move toward such a system over the last few years argue otherwise, as this paper asserts.

The Turkish experience, nevertheless, provides valuable lessons for Iraq — to avoid the failures and to mirror the successes — as it reconstructs its own post-ISIS economy.

Click here to read the full article.

Related posts:

UNFPA Focuses on Iraqi Women and Youth Iraq at a Crossroads – Restoring Security and Economic Growth Turkish FM meets New Iraqi Leadership, Discusses Oil Towards Women’s Economic Empowerment in Iraq
Tags: , ,
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply