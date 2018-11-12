Agents of Change: the Opportunity for Tech in Iraq

IBBC Tech Conference

Sunday 25 November

The Address, Dubai Marina

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) is bringing together the leading companies involved in Tech in Iraq to discuss the various strands of Tech and the evident possibilities for investment and engagement.

Interest in Tech in Iraq is rising rapidly, with a growing number of start-up hubs and University Entrepreneur Platforms, and especially within financial services as payments and transactions are increasingly automated.

IBBC wants to encourage development of the Tech sector in Iraq as a means to modernise the economy, provide new services for Business, Government and Consumer sectors, to support Education, Health, Finance and Energy sectors, and encourage jobs and activity for young people.

The Tech Conference will focus on three key areas of business opportunity:

The Start-up Economy

E-Government & Citizen

FinTech

Lead participants include Khudairi Group, Restrata Group, EY, Citi, Avaya, KRG Information Technology Department, Microsoft and SAP with more to be confirmed soon.

Ashley Goodall of IBBC says:

“Tech industry is capable of rapid development, not only among young people, but also through investors and companies. We have witnessed London’s rise to be Europe’s lead tech destination in just 8 years and IBBC expect the opportunities in Iraq to take off similarly, as the country modernises and evolves educational and job opportunities for young people.”

IBBC is calling for more people and companies to invest into Iraq’ start-ups and to establish their businesses in the country. Attend our conference, free of charge, to hear about the unique opportunities on offer and the exciting new developments in the Tech Sector in Iraq.

The Tech Conference takes place in the Address Hotel, Dubai on Sunday 25th November from 2pm.

For more information please contact IBBC here –

https://www.iraqbritainbusinesscouncil.org/tech-conference

Media contact: [email protected] , [email protected]

(Source: IBBC)