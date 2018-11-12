Contract Awarded for Trucks

By John Lee.

A company has won a tender to supply two truck tractors with low-bed trailer to the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Iraq.

The contract with US-based Al-Kasid Commercial Agencies Ltd is valued at $269,300.

According to the company’s website, Al-Kasid Commercial Agencies Ltd is the official distributor in Iraq for Hyundai Motor Company (commercial vehicles and buses) and Hyundai Heavy Industries (construction machines and forklifts).

It also has a joint venture with GB Auto for the distribution of Hyundai passenger cars in Iraq.

(Source: UNGM)