Contract Awarded for Trucks

By John Lee.
A company has won a tender to supply two truck tractors with low-bed trailer to the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Iraq.
The contract with US-based Al-Kasid Commercial Agencies Ltd is valued at $269,300.
According to the company’s website, Al-Kasid Commercial Agencies Ltd is the official distributor in Iraq for Hyundai Motor Company (commercial vehicles and buses) and Hyundai Heavy Industries (construction machines and forklifts).
It also has a joint venture with GB Auto for the distribution of Hyundai passenger cars in Iraq.
(Source: UNGM)
