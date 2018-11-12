Navigate

New Investment Opportunities in Iraq

By on 12th November 2018 in Investment

By John Lee.

The National Investment Commission (NIC), in cooperation with the Babylon Investment Commission, is pleased to announce the following investment opportunities:

  1. Educational Research Center and Environment Laboratories within the main university site area of 1300 m² plot number 1/3474 m 17 Tajia.
  2. The Central Student Club of the University of Babylon within the main university site with an area of 2000 m² plot number 1/3474 m 17 Tajia.
  3. Medical Research Center and Specialized Educational Laboratories within the university’s main site with an area of 2900 m² plot number 24/17859 m 17 Waseya.
  4. Educational swimming pools with multi-purpose hall within the main university site with an area of 12500 m² plot number 1/12908 m 17 Tajia.

Those who wishes to invest in the above-mentioned investment opportunities can visit Babylon Investment Commission to review the special requirements of each opportunity, knowing that applications are accepted until the end of official working hours on Wednesday 5/12/2018.

(Source: National Investment Commission)

(Picture: Business opportunity word cloud, from ibreakstock/Shutterstock)

