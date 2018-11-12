New Investment Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.

The National Investment Commission (NIC), in cooperation with the Babylon Investment Commission, is pleased to announce the following investment opportunities:

Educational Research Center and Environment Laboratories within the main university site area of 1300 m² plot number 1/3474 m 17 Tajia. The Central Student Club of the University of Babylon within the main university site with an area of 2000 m² plot number 1/3474 m 17 Tajia. Medical Research Center and Specialized Educational Laboratories within the university’s main site with an area of 2900 m² plot number 24/17859 m 17 Waseya. Educational swimming pools with multi-purpose hall within the main university site with an area of 12500 m² plot number 1/12908 m 17 Tajia.

Those who wishes to invest in the above-mentioned investment opportunities can visit Babylon Investment Commission to review the special requirements of each opportunity, knowing that applications are accepted until the end of official working hours on Wednesday 5/12/2018.

(Source: National Investment Commission)

(Picture: Business opportunity word cloud, from ibreakstock/Shutterstock)