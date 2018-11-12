Versar wins $25m Iraq Order

Versar Inc., of Springfield, Virginia, USA, has been awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for support program management, contract administration, project engineering, quality assurance, real estate, and support staff for continued operations in Iraq.

Bids were solicited via the internet with six bids received.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 13, 2023. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Winchester, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W912ER-18-D-0012).

Kingswood Capital Management LLC, an operationally-focused middle market private equity investment firm, announced in November 2017 that its affiliate has completed the take-private acquisition of Versar.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)