Navigate

Navigation

Versar wins $25m Iraq Order

By on 12th November 2018 in Security

Versar Inc., of Springfield, Virginia, USA, has been awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for support program management, contract administration, project engineering, quality assurance, real estate, and support staff for continued operations in Iraq.

Bids were solicited via the internet with six bids received.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 13, 2023. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Winchester, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W912ER-18-D-0012).

Kingswood Capital Management LLC, an operationally-focused middle market private equity investment firm, announced in November 2017 that its affiliate has completed the take-private acquisition of Versar.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)

Related posts:

US firm Wins $40m Deal so supply Toyotas in Iraq Lockheed Martin wins $86m Iraq Contract Alliant Techsystems in $28m Iraqi Defense Deal KBRwyle Wins New Iraqi Contract
Tags: , , ,
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply