UNDP, Denmark Support Police Training in Iraq

UNDP and Denmark Support Mid – Level Police Management Training in Iraq for Citizen Service Oriented Policing

On 11 November 2018 UNDP and Danish National Police started the first of a series of Mid-Level Police Management Training Courses for the Local Police in Iraq.

The courses are developed and delivered in close collaboration with the Ministry of Interior’s Training and Qualification Directorate. Each course duration is three weeks and, a total of 300 police officers from liberated and, other provinces in Iraq are expected to benefit from the training.

The key objectives of the course are to:

advance the implementation of the Local Police Road Map and, its reform priorities through leadership development at both national and provincial levels.

motivate police mid-level leadership to lead Iraqi police transformation from a fighting force to a public security service in post – ISIL Iraq with modern managerial techniques and, skills in-line with national and international standards.

The Danish Ambassador Gert Meinecke expressed, that he hopes “the training courses will contribute to successful transformation of the Local Police Service Road Map into tangible action on the ground”.

Wishing all participants a successful course the Danish National Police Commissioner, Jens Henrik Hoejbjerg said:

“Danish police have a lot to offer internationally. Therefore, I am pleased that Danish police officers will be responsible for the training of mid-level police managers for the Iraqi police. I have no doubt that we can contribute to the fact that both the Iraqi police and the Iraqi communities continue to move forward and develop”.

UNDP Acting Country Director Gerardo Noto added:

“… improving Local Police Service is an identified key priority within the Government of Iraq’s ongoing Security Sector Reform Programme under the system priority Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement that is supporting by UNDP and International Partners.

“Therefore, leadership development is a key precursor in the overall implementation of the Government’s Security Sector Programme as a fundamental pillar for rule of law and building sustainable peaceful societies.”

UNDP is grateful to Denmark for its generous funding and, for the highly experienced police trainers to conduct the Mid – Level Management Courses to Iraqi Police.

(Source: UNDP)