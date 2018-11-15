By Omar al-Jaffal for Al Monitor. Any views expressed here are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq’s Governorates Reject 2019 Draft Budget

Anger is escalating in Basra over the new government’s stance toward this strategic city and the demands of its people. The continued marginalization of this oil-rich city could spell a new round of unrest.

Voices have been calling for new protests and sit-ins in Basra in light of what activists describe as neglect of the province by the Iraqi central and local governments.

As part of their efforts to organize protests, Basra activists launched the Arabic hashtag that translates into “We are coming back for you.”

They called on Basra’s residents to stage mass protests in front of the South Oil Company (SOC) on Nov. 4 and to prevent its employees from entering its premises.

Click here to read the full story.