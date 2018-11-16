Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Note: ISX will be closed on Tuesday (Nov. 20, 2018) due to a religious holiday (Birth of the Prophet). The next trading session will be on Wednesday (Nov. 21, 2018).

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 15th November 2018).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD664 (+1.6%) / $711 (+1.6%) (weekly change) (-18.1% and -14.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 49.2 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD18.3 bn ($15.1 mn).

ISX Company Announcements