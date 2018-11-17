Iraq Recovers Property “Unlawfully Sold” to Politician’s Wife

By John Lee.

The Iraqi government has retaken ownership of a property in Baghdad, after it said it was unlawfully sold to “the wife of a senior official in the previous [Abadi] government“.

The Commission of Integrity said in a statement that “the property was sold by the official to his wife in violation to the legal controls stipulated in the Law of Sale and Rent of State Properties No. 32 of 1986, and without conducting a public bid.”

The official was not publicly identified.

(Source: Commission of Integrity)