US Music Fellowship Opportunity for Young Musicians

OneBeat brings together musicians from all over the world to the U.S. for an exhilarating month of performances, discussions, and interactive music-making events. OneBeat grew out of a notion that musical collaboration is a powerful way to connect people across political and cultural differences.

Applications for ONEBEAT 2019 are open from November 19 through December 21, 2018.

ONEBEAT is a U.S. government-sponsored fellowship that uses music as a tool to promote dialogue, creativity, and personal engagement among musicians from around the world. Applicants must be musicians aged 19-35 who can demonstrate musical talent, leadership skills, entrepreneurial spirit, and a strong commitment to building more cohesive communities at home.

The ONEBEAT program takes place in the United States over four weeks in September-October 2019. Two weeks are spent in a musical residency, and two weeks on a performance tour. During the residency, participants form small musical ensembles, create original material, and develop workshop ideas.

While on tour, fellows give public performances in various U.S. cities and lead workshops with youth and community groups. ONEBEAT fellows will have their travel, room, and board costs covered. Applicants must demonstrate basic English proficiency. Interested musicians can apply directly via the OneBeat website http://1beat.org/apply .

(Source: US Embassy in Baghdad)