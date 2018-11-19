UN-Habitat and UNESCO presented the Initial Planning Framework for Reconstruction of Mosul

On 15 November 2018, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) presented the Initial Planning Framework for the Reconstruction of Mosul, offering perspectives on how to ‘Build Back Better’ the city for the people of Mosul.

Over 100 participants from the local government, private sector, civil society organizations and the United Nations agencies gathered at the Ninewa Governor’s office to discuss the priorities and recommendations for the reconstruction of Mosul, with special attention to the Old City.

The event highlighted the complex challenges ensuring a fast reconstruction, while protecting the heritage and historical characteristics of the Old City. It also touched upon the problems that wider Mosul is currently facing in the housing sector and the urgent need to support vulnerable returnees whose houses were completely destroyed, which continues to be a major obstacle for the return of internally displaced persons in camps to Mosul.

H.E. Mr. Nawfal Al Sultan, Governor of Ninewa, noted the prominent role of the United Nations agencies in the reconstruction of Mosul, and reiterated the importance of collaboration between the government offices, the United Nations agencies and the people of Mosul. He also expressed his hope that Ninewa will be built back better, asking for continuous support from the international community.

Ms. Marta Ruedas, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, explained that the Framework provides a holistic and integrated approach for the reconstruction of Mosul, noting that the top priority is to protect heritage sites in the Old City from further damage as analysed and recommended in the Framework.

Both H.E. Mr. Nawfal Al Sultan and Ms. Marta Ruedas called for setting up a specialised committee to follow up on and ensure that the actions recommended in the Framework are endorsed by the relevant authorities and implemented in a timely manner.

After gathering comments and feedback, the Framework will be finalized and distributed to key stakeholders, including national and local government counterparts, representatives of civil society, the private sector and the community, United Nations agencies and donors.

(Source: UN)