Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 22nd November 2018).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD663 (-0.14%) / $711 (-0.02%) (weekly change) (-18.3% and -14.9% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 1.7bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD1.1bn ($0.9mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The second issued national bonds started trading on Nov. 21, 2018 on the ISX. 350 units of IQD5.0 mn class bonds (CB125) traded and thus total trading volume occurred at IQD1.83 bn. The opening price of the bond was IQD5.22 mn and the bond closed at a price of IQD5.23 mn. (Annual interest of the bond is 8.0% and the bond maturity date is Apr. 2, 2019.) [Table (2.3)]
- According to ISX announcement, the opening price of the bond (CB125) will be IQD5.260.822 on Nov. 25.
- ISX will suspend trading of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) starting Dec. 4, 2018 due to the AGM* that will be held on Dec. 9, 2018 to discuss and approve 2015, 2016 and 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of Middle East Producing & Marketing Fish (AMEF) starting Dec. 2, 2018 due to the AGM* that will be held on Dec. 5 to discuss and approve the financials of the ending year Mar. 31, 2018.
- ISX will suspend trading of Mansour Hotel (HMAN) starting Nov. 28, 2018 due to the AGM* that will be held on Dec. 3, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX will suspend trading of Ready Made Clothes (IRMC) on Nov. 25, 2018 if the company fails to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Nov. 21, 2018 and Nov. 22, 2018.
- Kharkh Tour Amuzement City (SKTA) resumed trading on Nov. 22, 2018 after discussing and approving 2017 annual financial results.
- ISX suspended trading of Asiacell (TASC) starting Nov. 21, 2018 due the AGM* that will be held on Nov. 26, 2018 to discuss and approve 2017 annual financial results.
