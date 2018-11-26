Can Iraq’s new Leadership Win (and Keep) the Peace?

By Ranj Alaaldin.

Iraq now has a new government in place, six months after holding elections against a backdrop of a long period of political instability and social unrest.

With the new leadership of Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi and President Barham Salih—both widely touted as reformist, progressive, and Western-leaning—there are high hopes that the country will turn a new chapter after three bloody and arduous years of combatting the so-called Islamic State.

Iraq has a multitude of problems, but with this new coalition government, which includes Iraq’s main communities and factions (Mahdi is a Shia politician, Salih a Kurdish one), there could be an important opportunity to seize the momentum and move the country forward.

The full report can be read here.

(Source: Brookings Institution)